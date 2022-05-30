$2.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.33 billion and the highest is $2.58 billion. Cushman & Wakefield posted sales of $2.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full-year sales of $10.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.84 billion to $10.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.42 billion to $11.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cushman & Wakefield.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $22.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.81.

Shares of NYSE CWK traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $19.15. 33,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,267. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.10. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12 month low of $15.97 and a 12 month high of $23.54.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 2,061 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $43,281.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 13,478 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $291,529.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,955 shares of company stock worth $3,330,380 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,190,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth $31,507,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,996,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,515 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 4,857,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,182 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,492,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,804,000 after acquiring an additional 999,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cushman & Wakefield (Get Rating)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.