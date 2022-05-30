1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.77.

ONEM opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.87. 1Life Healthcare has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $38.16.

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 21.62% and a negative net margin of 40.50%. The company had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue was up 109.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

