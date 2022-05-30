$177.18 Million in Sales Expected for WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) will report sales of $177.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $174.80 million and the highest is $179.10 million. WideOpenWest reported sales of $287.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full year sales of $710.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $708.00 million to $711.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $726.70 million, with estimates ranging from $720.30 million to $738.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $174.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.90 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 83.12%. WideOpenWest’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WOW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley increased their price target on WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WideOpenWest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

NYSE:WOW traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.50. 110,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,555. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.76. WideOpenWest has a 1-year low of $15.78 and a 1-year high of $23.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

In other news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 4,385 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $87,919.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,416,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,404,454.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 1,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $35,413.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 410,440 shares in the company, valued at $8,221,113.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,768 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 549,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after acquiring an additional 122,862 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in WideOpenWest by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 305,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after buying an additional 77,525 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in WideOpenWest by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,037,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,843,000 after buying an additional 285,067 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $833,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,955,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

