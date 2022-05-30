1,764 Shares in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Acquired by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,764 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 401.8% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

QLYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.78.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $1,001,397.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,265,337.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $1,274,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,137 shares of company stock worth $7,578,863 over the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QLYS stock opened at $138.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.91. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.00 and a 12 month high of $150.10.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $113.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 22.91%. Qualys’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

