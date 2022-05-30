1,613 Shares in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Purchased by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ExlService by 871.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,159,000 after acquiring an additional 350,880 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ExlService by 423.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 301,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,704,000 after buying an additional 244,228 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ExlService by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 442,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,002,000 after buying an additional 110,377 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,192,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in ExlService by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 197,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,312,000 after buying an additional 46,369 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ExlService alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ExlService from $127.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of ExlService from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.33.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $143.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.87 and a one year high of $154.98. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.04 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In other ExlService news, EVP Narasimha Kini purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total transaction of $345,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,079.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,613 shares of company stock valued at $604,726 in the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ExlService Company Profile (Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.