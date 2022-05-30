1,600 Shares in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Purchased by Seaport Global Advisors LLC

Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 10.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 4.0% in the third quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Okta by 1.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Okta by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $4.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.06. 116,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,654,557. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.01 and a 1 year high of $276.30. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.18.
Several analysts have commented on OKTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.43.
In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $1,170,602.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,537 shares of company stock worth $2,984,147 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.
Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.
