1,600 Shares in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Purchased by Seaport Global Advisors LLC

Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 10.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 4.0% in the third quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Okta by 1.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Okta by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $4.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.06. 116,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,654,557. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.01 and a 1 year high of $276.30. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.18.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. The firm had revenue of $383.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on OKTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.43.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $1,170,602.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,537 shares of company stock worth $2,984,147 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.