15,976 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Acquired by Seaport Global Advisors LLC

Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,976 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000. Oracle accounts for about 1.9% of Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.78. 318,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,490,709. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.51 and its 200-day moving average is $82.35. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $66.72 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.06). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.70.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.