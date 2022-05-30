15,566 Shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Acquired by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,566 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,369,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,148,000 after buying an additional 2,015,880 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,464,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,972 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,709,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,985 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,544,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 836.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,240,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HPE. Bank of America downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.21.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $15.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $17.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

