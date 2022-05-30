$152.07 Million in Sales Expected for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) will report sales of $152.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $149.39 million and the highest is $154.90 million. EVERTEC posted sales of $149.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full year sales of $600.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $598.18 million to $604.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $629.71 million, with estimates ranging from $620.24 million to $643.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EVERTEC.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $150.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.07 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 43.09%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of EVTC traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.33. 6,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,042. EVERTEC has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $51.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.62 and a 200 day moving average of $42.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 9,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $347,071.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 47,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $1,782,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 220,747 shares of company stock valued at $8,474,693. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EVERTEC by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,289,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,201,000 after purchasing an additional 85,465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in EVERTEC by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,558,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,373,000 after purchasing an additional 58,160 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in EVERTEC by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,571,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,479,000 after purchasing an additional 546,882 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in EVERTEC by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,582,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,617,000 after purchasing an additional 216,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in EVERTEC by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,464,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,201,000 after purchasing an additional 277,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Company Profile (Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVERTEC (EVTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.