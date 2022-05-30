14,148 Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Acquired by Seaport Global Advisors LLC

Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises approximately 1.4% of Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 18.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 47,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 23.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 313,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,113,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Asset Management L P CA grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% in the third quarter. Camden Asset Management L P CA now owns 334,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,380,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $1.60 on Monday, reaching $56.04. 167,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,821,422. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $47.51 and a one year high of $83.90. The company has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.75 and a 200 day moving average of $63.45.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $943.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 13.69%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KKR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. JMP Securities reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

