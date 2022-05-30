14,000 Shares in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Purchased by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth about $3,793,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,492,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,797,000 after purchasing an additional 656,465 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth about $2,165,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth about $2,105,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,984,000. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Elias A. Zerhouni bought 89,600 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 89,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $313,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,074,600 shares of company stock worth $3,121,384 in the last 90 days. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OPK. StockNews.com began coverage on OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OPKO Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of OPK opened at $3.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.59. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.44.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

