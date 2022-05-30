14,000 Shares in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Acquired by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,328,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,260,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,529,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the third quarter worth $10,155,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the third quarter worth $9,546,000. 33.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on MoneyLion from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of MoneyLion stock opened at $1.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average is $2.35. MoneyLion Inc. has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $11.34.

In other news, Director Jeff Gary bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $152,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diwakar Choubey bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 207,942 shares of company stock worth $399,334.

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing.

