1,233 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Acquired by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 24.3% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 16.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,230,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.8% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

MAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.30.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $172.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.23 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.30.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $99,548.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.