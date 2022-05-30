111,818 Shares in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) Purchased by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il acquired a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 111,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000. Css LLC Il owned 0.35% of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the third quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 162.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Get VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VPCB opened at $9.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.