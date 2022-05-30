$103.63 Million in Sales Expected for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) will post $103.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Appian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $103.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $103.40 million. Appian posted sales of $83.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Appian will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $535.82 million, with estimates ranging from $518.00 million to $545.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 28.38%. The company had revenue of $114.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APPN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.83.

In other news, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 8,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total value of $505,866.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Matheos sold 4,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $284,564.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 839,818 shares of company stock worth $40,140,064 and have sold 16,082 shares worth $908,684. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Appian by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,936,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,462,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Appian by 125.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,346,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,521,000 after buying an additional 750,090 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Appian by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,139,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,287,000 after buying an additional 307,570 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 812,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StackLine Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. StackLine Partners LP now owns 470,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,654,000 after purchasing an additional 217,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN traded up $3.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.01. 15,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,295. Appian has a 52 week low of $40.63 and a 52 week high of $149.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.50. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.24 and a beta of 1.76.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

