$101.22 Million in Sales Expected for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $101.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $106.97 million and the lowest is $95.88 million. Live Oak Bancshares posted sales of $141.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full year sales of $432.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $422.07 million to $443.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $497.18 million, with estimates ranging from $486.10 million to $513.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 23.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Oak Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

LOB traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.99. The stock had a trading volume of 11,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,827. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.54. Live Oak Bancshares has a twelve month low of $35.80 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.34%.

In related news, insider Steve Smits sold 2,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $173,418.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 15,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 6.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

