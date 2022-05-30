10,000 Shares in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Bought by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Brandywine Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Samsara alerts:

IOT stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.50. 60,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,224. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.30. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $31.41.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Samsara from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Samsara to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

In related news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $807,523.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Samsara Company Profile (Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.