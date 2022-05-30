1,000 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Bought by Cito Capital Group LLC

Cito Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $300,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total transaction of $1,144,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,934,364.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,126 shares of company stock worth $47,688,074 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRNA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.62.

MRNA traded up $11.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $147.66. The company had a trading volume of 297,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,593,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.95.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

