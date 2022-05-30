$1.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for UniFirst’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.98 and the lowest is $1.87. UniFirst reported earnings of $2.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full-year earnings of $6.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $6.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover UniFirst.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.38). UniFirst had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on UniFirst from $213.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $801,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in UniFirst by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 721,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $153,365,000 after acquiring an additional 42,016 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in UniFirst by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,965 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in UniFirst by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 986,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $209,716,000 after purchasing an additional 202,715 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in UniFirst by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNF traded up $3.20 on Monday, reaching $165.01. 1,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,745. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.53. UniFirst has a 52 week low of $156.04 and a 52 week high of $242.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.73%.

About UniFirst (Get Rating)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UniFirst (UNF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.