$1.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.39 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.39 billion and the lowest is $1.38 billion. Syneos Health posted sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year sales of $5.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $5.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on SYNH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Syneos Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH traded up $3.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,630. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.03 and a 200-day moving average of $85.70. Syneos Health has a 12 month low of $66.73 and a 12 month high of $104.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.79.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 1.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

