$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $967.90 million and the highest is $1.13 billion. Wynn Resorts reported sales of $990.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full-year sales of $4.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $6.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $953.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

WYNN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CBRE Group raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Union Gaming Research lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.35.

WYNN stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.26. 124,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,314,254. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.81. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $56.36 and a 1-year high of $136.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 107,487 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $9,109,000 after purchasing an additional 58,316 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,768 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, PM CAPITAL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 635,338 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $54,029,000 after acquiring an additional 81,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

