$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Hasbro posted earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on HAS. TheStreet cut shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.14.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $87.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.39. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $80.72 and a 52 week high of $105.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.09%.

In other news, Director Michael Raymond Burns purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $219,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christian P. Cocks purchased 10,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.59 per share, for a total transaction of $905,038.18. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,908,012.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 5,918.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 197.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 10,466 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Hasbro by 46.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 223,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after buying an additional 70,712 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at about $1,277,000. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

