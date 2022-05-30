$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. MACOM Technology Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MACOM Technology Solutions.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $165.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.14 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.10.

Shares of MTSI opened at $54.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $47.72 and a 12-month high of $80.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.02.

In related news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $306,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,042.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Kober sold 4,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $220,558.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,085,820.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,482 shares of company stock valued at $544,355 over the last 90 days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 357.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.