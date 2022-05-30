-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRXGet Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Theseus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.30). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theseus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.59). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Theseus Pharmaceuticals.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of THRX stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $6.99. 3,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,101. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.21. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $24.54.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

