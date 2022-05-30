-$0.27 EPS Expected for CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CS Disco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). CS Disco posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CS Disco will report full year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.78). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CS Disco.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 26.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. CS Disco’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LAW. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of CS Disco from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of CS Disco from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of CS Disco from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CS Disco to $33.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.14.

LAW stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. CS Disco has a 1 year low of $19.57 and a 1 year high of $69.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.83 and a 200 day moving average of $33.28.

In other news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 14,000 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $478,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Andrew Shimek sold 15,000 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $479,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 126,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,773.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,458,680 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CS Disco in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in CS Disco by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in CS Disco by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in CS Disco in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

