-$0.21 EPS Expected for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPRGet Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Spirit AeroSystems reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.64. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 51.61%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.22) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.58.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 306.2% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPR traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.01. 79,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,064,865. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $53.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.64 and a 200 day moving average of $43.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.99%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

