$0.14 EPS Expected for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.14. Core Laboratories reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.63 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 2.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Core Laboratories from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.50 to $21.30 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $31.55.

CLB stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.58. The company had a trading volume of 12,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,067. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.01. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 131.33 and a beta of 2.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 185.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 21.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

