$0.03 EPS Expected for Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Tilly’s posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tilly’s.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 36.03%. The company had revenue of $204.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TLYS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Tilly’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tilly’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Tilly’s by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 18,561 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 193,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 24,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639 shares during the period. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TLYS traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $8.69. The stock had a trading volume of 31,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,253. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average of $12.15. The stock has a market cap of $265.23 million, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.93. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

Tilly’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilly’s (TLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.