-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMPE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ampio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ampio Pharmaceuticals also posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ampio Pharmaceuticals.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

StockNews.com started coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a "sell" rating for the company.

AMPE traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 148,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,610. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $1.98.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunomodulatory therapies for the treatment of pain from osteoarthritis in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AP-013, an intra-articular injection, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; AP-017, an intravenous ampion treatment that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat adult COVID-19 patients requiring oxygen supplementation; AP-019, an Inhaled Ampion treatment, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Adults with Respiratory Distress Due to COVID-19; and AP-018 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with prolonged respiratory symptoms due to COVID-19.

