Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNEGet Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.80). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.24). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNEGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02.

Several research analysts have commented on ZYNE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. King Wealth acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $33,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 16,357 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 186,081.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 29,773 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZYNE stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.98. 222,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,522. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.37.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically-produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

