ZUSD 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $109,142.00 (ZUSD)

ZUSD (ZUSD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. Over the last seven days, ZUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. ZUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $109,142.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003455 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 111.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,380.94 or 0.08230093 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.37 or 0.00509410 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00032431 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008749 BTC.

ZUSD Coin Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

