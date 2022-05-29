Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $278.30 Million

Brokerages expect Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) to post $278.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zurn Water Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $277.60 million to $279.00 million. Zurn Water Solutions posted sales of $568.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zurn Water Solutions.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 22.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Zurn Water Solutions from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

NYSE:ZWS traded up $1.52 on Tuesday, reaching $29.22. 880,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,405. Zurn Water Solutions has a 52-week low of $23.83 and a 52-week high of $38.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.29 and a 200-day moving average of $33.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Zurn Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

In other news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 19,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $539,528.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 915,754 shares in the company, valued at $25,082,502.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $26,239.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 73,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,042.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,845 shares of company stock valued at $790,065 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZWS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the third quarter valued at $401,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $1,343,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

