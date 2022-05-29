Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.20-0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $304-306 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.30 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.64-$0.65 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $410.00 to $310.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $280.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $248.26.

Get Zscaler alerts:

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $160.00 on Friday. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $125.12 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.58.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.33% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The firm had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $641,155.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $2,552,435.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,586,000 after buying an additional 68,301 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,365,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,520,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,571,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 230,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,600,000 after buying an additional 22,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.