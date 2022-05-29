Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 29th, 2022

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.20-0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $304-306 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.30 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.64-$0.65 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $410.00 to $310.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $280.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $248.26.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $160.00 on Friday. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $125.12 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.58.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.33% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The firm had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $641,155.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $2,552,435.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,586,000 after buying an additional 68,301 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,365,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,520,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,571,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 230,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,600,000 after buying an additional 22,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.