Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,710,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,301,000 after buying an additional 159,268 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,158,000 after buying an additional 333,952 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,360,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,162,000 after buying an additional 24,432 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,261,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,447,000 after buying an additional 1,161,674 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,705,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,476,000 after buying an additional 2,706,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock opened at $172.10 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.67 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.88.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

