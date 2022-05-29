ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Sold by Gratia Capital LLC

Gratia Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,469 shares during the quarter. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services comprises approximately 6.6% of Gratia Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Gratia Capital LLC’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $5,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,762,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,267,000 after purchasing an additional 208,276 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 398.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,343,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,972 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,104,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,809,000 after acquiring an additional 137,866 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,399,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,370,000 after acquiring an additional 533,816 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5,999.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 964,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,786,000 after acquiring an additional 948,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $68.03 on Friday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $91.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $14.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.65 by $1.54. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 45.36% and a return on equity of 167.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 41.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is currently 141.96%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Clarkson Capital cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.80.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

