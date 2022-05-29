Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) is Contour Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 107.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,381,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,754,048 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group makes up about 7.8% of Contour Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Contour Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $215,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Zillow Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:Z traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,294,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,801,905. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.45 and a 1-year high of $124.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Several research analysts have recently commented on Z shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $172,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,835.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $257,931.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,287 shares of company stock worth $1,401,048 over the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

