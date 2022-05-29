Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) is Contour Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 1,238.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,441,826 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,334,069 shares during the quarter. Zendesk makes up approximately 5.4% of Contour Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Contour Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $150,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $1,173,760.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 92,760 shares in the company, valued at $11,154,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total value of $866,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,278.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,003 shares of company stock worth $4,263,936 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZEN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research cut Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.30.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN traded up $5.37 on Friday, hitting $99.03. 1,818,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.48 and a 1-year high of $153.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of -49.52 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.69 and its 200 day moving average is $107.98.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 36.18%. The business had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

