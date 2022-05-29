ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One ZelaaPayAE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZelaaPayAE has traded 0% lower against the dollar. ZelaaPayAE has a market cap of $3,227.04 and $519.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007438 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00006292 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000449 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000159 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000169 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE Profile

ZelaaPayAE is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. The official website for ZelaaPayAE is www.zelaapay.ae . ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

Buying and Selling ZelaaPayAE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelaaPayAE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZelaaPayAE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

