Zebi Token (ZEBI) Achieves Market Cap of $142,053.36

Zebi Token (ZEBI) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Zebi Token has a total market capitalization of $142,053.36 and $568.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zebi Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 625.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,126.19 or 0.17496515 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.69 or 0.00500679 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00033812 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008693 BTC.

About Zebi Token

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,196,629,961 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,768,280 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia . The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io

Buying and Selling Zebi Token

