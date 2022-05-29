ZClassic (ZCL) Trading Up 12.8% This Week

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. ZClassic has a market cap of $449,023.40 and $22.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0483 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.49 or 0.00295344 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00080899 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00065946 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003001 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

