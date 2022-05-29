Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Skillsoft Corp. delivers digital learning, training and talent solutions. The company democratizes learning through an intelligent learning experience and a customized, learner-centric approach to skills development with resources for Leadership Development, Business Skills, Technology and Developer, Digital Transformation and Compliance. Skillsoft Corp., formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp II, is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Skillsoft alerts:

SKIL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Skillsoft from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays began coverage on Skillsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on Skillsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.50.

NASDAQ:SKIL opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.47. Skillsoft has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $12.88.

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $176.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.26 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skillsoft will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Skillsoft by 979.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skillsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Skillsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Skillsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skillsoft (SKIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skillsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.