Zacks Investment Research Lowers Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centerspace is a real estate development company. It is focused on the ownership, management, acquisitions, redevelopment and development of apartment communities. Centerspace, formerly known as IRET, is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Centerspace in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a sector perform rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.13.

NYSE:CSR opened at $84.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.78. Centerspace has a twelve month low of $70.23 and a twelve month high of $112.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($1.74). Centerspace had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Centerspace will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Centerspace’s payout ratio is currently -470.97%.

In related news, Director Rodney Jones-Tyson purchased 595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.82 per share, with a total value of $50,467.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 595 shares in the company, valued at $50,467.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Centerspace by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Centerspace by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Centerspace in the 4th quarter worth about $1,438,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centerspace in the 4th quarter worth about $1,185,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Centerspace by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerspace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

