Zacks: Brokerages Expect Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.46 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.46) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Natera’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.52) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.37). Natera posted earnings per share of ($1.32) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full year earnings of ($5.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.94) to ($5.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($4.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.53) to ($4.02). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Natera.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.05. Natera had a negative net margin of 81.90% and a negative return on equity of 96.99%. The firm had revenue of $194.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTRA. Cowen lowered their price objective on Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Natera from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 15th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Natera from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.15.

NASDAQ NTRA traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,440,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,711. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Natera has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $129.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.86.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $67,177.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,007.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $37,269.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,332 shares of company stock worth $659,678 over the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at $379,131,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at $53,303,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Natera by 54.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,444 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at $39,313,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at $83,446,000. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Natera (NTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.