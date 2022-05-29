Zacks: Brokerages Expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.67 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) to post $6.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan posted sales of $5.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year sales of $26.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.70 billion to $31.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $25.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.84 billion to $29.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James set a $59.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

In other news, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,872. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,710,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,142 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,074,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.8% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 235,756 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $11,727,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.65. 11,914,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,030,119. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.36. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $57.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

