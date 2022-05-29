Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $200.30 Million

Equities analysts expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) to post $200.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $160.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $240.30 million. W&T Offshore posted sales of $132.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year sales of $810.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $675.57 million to $946.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $870.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

WTI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other news, insider Shahid Ghauri sold 116,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $523,849.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in W&T Offshore by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 285,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTI traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,544,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,329,073. W&T Offshore has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.31 million, a PE ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.37.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

