Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Viavi Solutions posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Viavi Solutions.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VIAV. TheStreet cut Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $105,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $14.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,341,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,877. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.89. Viavi Solutions has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 4.02.

About Viavi Solutions (Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viavi Solutions (VIAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.