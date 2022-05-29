Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.21 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $6.21 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.36 billion and the lowest is $6.07 billion. Union Pacific reported sales of $5.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full-year sales of $24.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.96 billion to $24.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $25.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.65 billion to $26.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.48.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $222.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.22. Union Pacific has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 44.87%.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 3.2% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 7.0% during the first quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 23,059 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 56,484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 28.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

