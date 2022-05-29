Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) to announce ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Schrödinger’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the highest is ($0.39). Schrödinger posted earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Schrödinger will report full-year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($1.66). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Schrödinger.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.04. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 87.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.57 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on SDGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.14.

Shares of SDGR opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.60 and a 200-day moving average of $31.56. Schrödinger has a one year low of $20.71 and a one year high of $79.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDGR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Schrödinger by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,736,000 after purchasing an additional 570,895 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Schrödinger by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Schrödinger by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Schrödinger by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,963,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,025,000 after purchasing an additional 93,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Schrödinger by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

