Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Posted by on May 29th, 2022

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXSGet Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pyxis Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.84) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.51). The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pyxis Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($3.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.72) to ($2.43). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.03) to ($2.69). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pyxis Oncology.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.36).

Shares of PYXS stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $2.49. 144,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,204. Pyxis Oncology has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92.

In related news, Director Mark Chin sold 1,745,761 shares of Pyxis Oncology stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $5,324,571.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. 61.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pyxis Oncology (Get Rating)

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pyxis Oncology (PYXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS)

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.