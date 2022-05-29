Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pyxis Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.84) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.51). The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pyxis Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($3.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.72) to ($2.43). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.03) to ($2.69). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pyxis Oncology.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.36).

Shares of PYXS stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $2.49. 144,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,204. Pyxis Oncology has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92.

In related news, Director Mark Chin sold 1,745,761 shares of Pyxis Oncology stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $5,324,571.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. 61.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors.

