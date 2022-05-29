Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for New Relic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.35). New Relic reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow New Relic.

Get New Relic alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEWR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on New Relic from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New Relic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.09.

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $48.68 on Thursday. New Relic has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.08 and a 200-day moving average of $82.57.

In other New Relic news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 3,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $244,671.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,380 shares in the company, valued at $731,478.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Staples sold 13,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $929,364.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,005.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,752 shares of company stock worth $6,923,832 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 378,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733 shares during the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 138,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,262,000 after acquiring an additional 89,870 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 514.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 26,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 22,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in New Relic by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,153,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $344,637,000 after purchasing an additional 456,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Relic (NEWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.